Talk with Your Teen About Preventing STDs

Why do I need to talk with my teen?

All teens need accurate information about how to prevent STDs. Teens whose parents talk with them about sex and how to prevent STDs are not more likely to have sex. But they will be more likely to make healthy choices about sex when they're older.

In fact, teens say that their parents have a bigger influence on their decisions about sex than the media, their siblings, or their friends.

Find out more about why it’s important to talk to your kids about sex.

Young people are more likely to get STDs.

About half of all STD cases in the United States happen in young people ages 15 to 24.

Teens are at a higher risk than adults of getting STDs for a number of reasons. For example, they may:

Not know they need tests to check for STDs

Not use condoms correctly every time they have sex

Have sexual contact with multiple partners during the same period of time

What do I need to know about STDs?

STDs are diseases that can spread from person to person during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Some STDs can also spread during any kind of activity that involves skin-to-skin sexual contact.

STDs are sometimes called STIs, or sexually transmitted infections. Examples of STDs include genital herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV.

These diseases are very common. Although many STDs can be cured, they can cause serious health problems if they aren’t treated. Many STDs don't have any symptoms, so the only way to know for sure if you have an STD is to get tested. Learn more about STDs.